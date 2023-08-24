Mohamed Salah wants to move to a club from Saudi Arabia

Liverpool forward and Egyptian national team player Mohamed Salah is reportedly interested in a move to a club in Saudi Arabia, as reported by Al-Riyadiah.

According to the source, "Al-Ittihad" is prepared to make Salah the highest-paid footballer in the Saudi league. If the forward agrees, he would earn more than the salary of "Al-Nassr" forward Cristiano Ronaldo, whose wage is around €200 million per year. Additionally, "Al-Hilal" is also interested in Salah. Liverpool might be willing to sell the player, with a potential transfer fee of around €90 million.

31-year-old Salah has been playing for Liverpool since the summer of 2017. He transferred to the English club from AS Roma, with the transfer fee amounting to €42 million. In total, he has played 305 matches for the club in all competitions, scored 186 goals, and provided 79 assists. With Liverpool, Salah has won the English Premier League in the 2019/2020 season, the FA Cup in the 2021/2022 season, the English Super Cup in 2022, the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2019, the English League Cup in the 2021/2022 season, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Salah has been playing for the Egyptian national team since 2011. He has played a total of 88 matches for the Egyptian national team, scored 49 goals, provided 29 assists, and received three yellow cards.