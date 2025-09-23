RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sad statistics. Rodri becomes the first Ballon d'Or winner in history not to be nominated the following season

Questions are mounting around Rodri's Ballon d'Or.
Rodri of Manchester City applauds the fans after the Premier League match Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Many believe that the award should have gone to Vinícius Júnior instead.

Details: After the full list of the top 30 Ballon d'Or nominees was revealed, it became clear that last year's winner, Spaniard Rodri, has become the first player in history to win the award in one season and then not even make the top 30 contenders the following year.

Previously, numerous media outlets had stated that Rodri's Ballon d'Or win last year was, to put it mildly, highly controversial, as the main favorite for the prize was believed to be Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior, who finished only 16th this season.

Last season turned out to be disastrous for Rodri due to a cruciate ligament rupture. He managed to make just 8 appearances for Manchester City last season.

His current contract with the Citizens runs until 2027, and Transfermarkt values Rodri at €110 million.

