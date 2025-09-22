RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official! Gianluigi Donnarumma is the best goalkeeper of the 2024/25 season

He has clearly earned this award.
Football news Today, 15:47
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Donnarumma's saves played a crucial role in PSG's matches throughout the past season.

Details: Today, at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, the best goalkeeper of the past season was also named, and it was Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City.

Last season, the goalkeeper played for PSG, with whom he won the Champions League and also delivered a powerful campaign in both the French Cup and Ligue 1.

Reminder: Ballon d’Or 2025: Winners in all categories

