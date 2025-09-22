RU RU ES ES FR FR
Verona vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 24, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Verona vs Venezia prediction Photo: https://x.com/HellasVeronaFC/Author unknownn
Verona Verona
Coppa Italia (Round 1/16) 24 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Italy,
Venezia Venezia
On September 24, 2025, the Coppa Italia round of 32 brings us a clash between Verona and Venezia. Kick-off is set for 18:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking prospects and consider a bet on goals in this encounter.

Verona

Verona approach the fixture against Venezia mired in a winless streak. So far this season, the team has yet to taste victory in official matches, settling for four draws and suffering a heavy away defeat to Lazio. In recent Serie A rounds, Verona played twice at home but failed to secure a win: first a goalless draw against Cremonese, then a 1-1 draw with Juventus. Currently, the team sits only 15th in the league standings, with a modest goal difference of 2 scored and 6 conceded.

In the Coppa Italia round of 64, Verona faced Serie C side Audace Cerignola and progressed only after a penalty shootout. Nevertheless, their home form has been relatively stable—four consecutive home games without defeat, though all ended in draws. Against Venezia on home soil, Verona hold a clear upper hand: in their last four meetings here, they've claimed victory three times and drawn once.

Venezia

Venezia are back in Serie B after finishing 19th in the top flight last season. However, their start at the new level can hardly be called impressive: after four rounds, Venezia managed just one win—on opening day against Bari. Two draws followed, then a home defeat to Cesena (1-2) in their latest outing. Venezia currently sit 11th in the standings with 5 points to their name.

Their Coppa Italia campaign began brightly with a 4-0 win over Mantova. However, head-to-head meetings with Verona have been a major struggle in recent years: Venezia are winless in nine consecutive encounters, managing only five draws and suffering four defeats. Notably, the last five clashes between these sides have been high-scoring affairs, with both teams finding the net each time.

Probable lineups

  • Verona: Montipò, Nuñez, Nelsson, Frese, Belkhali, Serdar, Akpa Akpro, Bradarić, Berned, Gift, Giovane.
  • Venezia: Stankovic, Eno, Bjarkason, Franjic, Korac, Adorante, Doumbia, Busio, Shingthinne, Eboa, Duncan.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Verona are winless in their last 7 matches.
  • Verona have conceded first in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Venezia are winless in their last 4 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of Venezia's last 5 matches.
  • Verona have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads.
  • Verona have won 3 of the last 4 home head-to-heads.
  • 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads.

Verona vs Venezia match prediction

Both sides have made shaky starts to their campaigns and will be eager to make amends in the Coppa Italia. Verona boast a notable advantage in recent head-to-heads and tend to prevail over Venezia at home. However, Venezia won't roll over easily and have the tools to put up a fight. All signs point to an open, attacking contest with goals from both teams. My bet for this match: over 2 goals at odds of 1.61.

