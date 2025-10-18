"Ronaldo's right foot, Messi's left" - Harry Kane creates his perfect footballer

He also highlighted the qualities of Haaland, Busquets, and others

England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has revealed the attributes he believes would make up the perfect footballer. The forward combined the best qualities of modern football’s elite.

Details: In an interview with the Daily Mail, Harry Kane said that the ideal player should have Cristiano Ronaldo’s right foot, Lionel Messi’s left, Alphonso Davies’ speed, and Erling Haaland’s physical power. He would also take Sergio Busquets’ football intelligence and John Stones’ individuality.

BUILD A PLAYER with Harry Kane 👀🤩 Train Like The Pros. You can purchase STATSports Academy now via https://t.co/LqSARE3Pqw pic.twitter.com/khWYlhagLl — Daily Mail Sport (@MailSport) October 16, 2025

This season, Harry Kane is astonishing everyone with his scoring prowess—he has netted 21 goals and provided three assists in just 13 matches across all competitions.

Reminder: Barcelona and Bayern will enter the race for Vlahovic, as the Serbian striker could leave Juventus on a free transfer this summer.