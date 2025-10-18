ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Ronaldo's right foot, Messi's left" - Harry Kane creates his perfect footballer

"Ronaldo's right foot, Messi's left" - Harry Kane creates his perfect footballer

He also highlighted the qualities of Haaland, Busquets, and others
Football news Today, 01:34
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"Ronaldo's right foot, Messi's left" - Harry Kane creates his perfect footballer https://x.com/FCBayernEN/status/1971676516053668292

England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has revealed the attributes he believes would make up the perfect footballer. The forward combined the best qualities of modern football’s elite.

Details: In an interview with the Daily Mail, Harry Kane said that the ideal player should have Cristiano Ronaldo’s right foot, Lionel Messi’s left, Alphonso Davies’ speed, and Erling Haaland’s physical power. He would also take Sergio Busquets’ football intelligence and John Stones’ individuality.

This season, Harry Kane is astonishing everyone with his scoring prowess—he has netted 21 goals and provided three assists in just 13 matches across all competitions.

Reminder: Barcelona and Bayern will enter the race for Vlahovic, as the Serbian striker could leave Juventus on a free transfer this summer.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Al Nassr FC Al Nassr FC Schedule Al Nassr FC News Al Nassr FC Transfers
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Related Team News
Stylish as ever. Cristiano Ronaldo decides to change his look Football news Today, 02:55 Stylish as ever. Cristiano Ronaldo decides to change his look
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates his teams second goal Football news 16 oct 2025, 15:47 Lamine Yamal breaks into the top 10 highest-paid footballers. In the same list as Messi and Ronaldo
Barcelona and Bayern enter race for Vlahovic. The Serbian to leave Juventus for free in the summer Transfer news 16 oct 2025, 10:09 Barcelona and Bayern enter race for Vlahović as Serbian star set to leave Juventus for free this summer
Bayern unwilling to meet Upamecano’s €20 million demand but remain optimistic Football news 16 oct 2025, 05:32 Bayern unwilling to meet Upamecano’s €20 million demand but remain optimistic
The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona Football news 16 oct 2025, 03:43 The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona
Juventus and Milan set to compete for Bayern Munich centre-back Football news 15 oct 2025, 15:53 Juventus and Milan set to compete for Bayern Munich centre-back
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores