Romelu Lukaku willing to make big concessions to move to Inter

Striker Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea and the Belgium national team wants to return to Inter Milan, according to The Telegraph.

According to the source, the 30-year-old forward is willing to take a pay cut of 1.17 million euros per year to secure a move to the Italian club. Currently, Lukaku earns 8.5 million euros per year after tax deductions.

The main obstacle for his return to Inter is the fact that Chelsea is demanding a higher transfer fee. The Milan club is prepared to pay 41 million euros for the Belgian, but it may not be sufficient. Chelsea is willing to sell the player to Al-Hilal, but Lukaku refuses to move to the Saudi Arabian club.

Lukaku played for Inter on loan last season. He appeared in a total of 37 matches for the Italian club in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists. His contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2026. Throughout his career, he has also played for Anderlecht, West Bromwich Albion, Everton, and Manchester United. Lukaku has represented the Belgium national team in 108 matches, scoring 75 goals and providing 15 assists.