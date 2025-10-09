RIP. Former Manchester United footballer Jimmy Nicholson has died
He was 82 years old
Football news Today, 13:29Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1976316819049726169
Manchester United has announced the passing of their former footballer Jimmy Nicholson.
Details: The ex-player died at the age of 82. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Nicholson represented the Red Devils from 1960 to 1964. After leaving the club, he continued his career with other English teams, including Huddersfield Town and Bury.
Our condolences go out to the Nicholson family.
