ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news RIP. Former Manchester United footballer Jimmy Nicholson has died

RIP. Former Manchester United footballer Jimmy Nicholson has died

He was 82 years old
Football news Today, 13:29
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
RIP. Former Manchester United footballer Jimmy Nicholson has died https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1976316819049726169

Manchester United has announced the passing of their former footballer Jimmy Nicholson.

Details: The ex-player died at the age of 82. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Nicholson represented the Red Devils from 1960 to 1964. After leaving the club, he continued his career with other English teams, including Huddersfield Town and Bury.

Our condolences go out to the Nicholson family.

Reminder: An investor group from the UAE is looking to acquire Manchester United.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Huddersfield Huddersfield Schedule Huddersfield News Huddersfield Transfers
Bury Bury Schedule Bury News
Related Team News
Details revealed about new Manchester United investors. UAE group wants to acquire the club. Football news Today, 13:01 Details revealed about new Manchester United investors. UAE group wants to acquire the club.
Saudi Royal Court Adviser Turki Al-Sheikh Hints at Potential Change of Manchester United Ownership Football news Today, 07:34 Saudi Royal Court Adviser Turki Al-Sheikh Hints at Potential Change of Manchester United Ownership
Onana impresses! Trabzonspor wants to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent deal Transfer news Yesterday, 16:49 Onana impresses! Trabzonspor wants to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent deal
Maguire stays! Defender close to extending contract with Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 14:46 Maguire stays! Defender close to extending contract with Manchester United
Good news. Lisandro Martínez is ready to return to training with Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 14:29 Good news. Lisandro Martínez is ready to return to training with Manchester United
Ratcliffe has no intention of sacking Amorim, even if the Glazers demand it Football news Yesterday, 13:00 Ratcliffe has no intention of sacking Amorim, even if the Glazers demand it
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores