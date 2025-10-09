RIP. Former Manchester United footballer Jimmy Nicholson has died

He was 82 years old

Manchester United has announced the passing of their former footballer Jimmy Nicholson.

Details: The ex-player died at the age of 82. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Nicholson represented the Red Devils from 1960 to 1964. After leaving the club, he continued his career with other English teams, including Huddersfield Town and Bury.

Remembering our former player Jimmy Nicholson, who has died at the age of 82. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/6i6nzLmbb1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2025

