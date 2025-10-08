Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.64 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 9, 2025, a friendly match will take place between the national teams of Algeria and Palestine. Let's take a closer look at a bet focusing on the teams' scoring potential in this encounter.

Algeria

While Algeria's main national team is battling for a World Cup spot and preparing for a crucial clash against Somalia—a win would guarantee them a ticket to the Mundial—their reserve squad will face Palestine in this friendly. This lineup is composed mainly of players from the domestic league, making these matches an excellent opportunity for the coaching staff to assess their immediate backup options and give young talents a platform to prove themselves.

Algeria, overall, is in outstanding form. The team has showcased remarkable consistency over the past two years, performing confidently both in African and international tournaments. Their only defeat in this period came in a friendly against Sweden, losing 3-4. Every other fixture has ended either in Algeria's favor or as a draw, further underscoring the squad's high level and stability. As for Palestine, this will be the first-ever head-to-head encounter between these two teams.

Palestine

The Palestinian national team approaches this fixture not in the best competitive shape. The squad narrowly missed out on advancing in Asian World Cup qualification—falling just a single point short of the next round. Ultimately, Oman claimed fourth place in the group, leaving Palestine out of the running.

There haven't been any major successes in other tournaments either. The team's last notable achievement was reaching the Round of 16 at the Asian Cup, where they were knocked out in the playoffs by a strong Qatar side. Overall, recent results have been disappointing: just two wins in their last 13 matches.

Nevertheless, the upcoming clash with Algeria is a great chance for Palestine to gain valuable experience and test themselves against a high-caliber opponent—even if Algeria fields a reserve lineup. After these two matches with Algeria, Palestine will turn their attention to FIFA Arab Cup qualification, where Libya awaits as their next opponent.

Probable lineups

Algeria: Bouhalfaya, Halaimia, Ghezala, Alile, Chetti, Boukerchaoui, Draoui, Merbah, Belkhousini, Meziane, Mahious.

Bouhalfaya, Halaimia, Ghezala, Alile, Chetti, Boukerchaoui, Draoui, Merbah, Belkhousini, Meziane, Mahious. Palestine: Hamadeh, Al Battat, Termanini, Mahajana, Taha, Mansour, Kharoob, Seyam, Amdan, Dabbagh, Abu Ali.

Key facts and head-to-head

Algeria is unbeaten in 21 of their last 22 matches.

Five of Algeria's last six matches have ended with under 2.5 total goals.

Palestine has failed to win in 14 of their last 16 games.

Three of Palestine's last four matches have ended with under 2.5 total goals.

Palestine has lost six of their last eight away matches.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams.

Algeria vs Palestine match prediction

Friendly matches are always unpredictable—both in terms of lineups and how the game unfolds. Coaches typically use these fixtures to experiment with tactics, test new combinations, and evaluate their reserves ahead of official competitions. That's why we shouldn't expect high intensity or emotional fireworks in this game. Most likely, both teams will play a calm, cautious match, avoiding unnecessary risks, focusing on ball control, and maintaining defensive discipline. All this logically points to a low-scoring affair with few goals. My bet for this match is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.64.