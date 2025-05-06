RU RU ES ES FR FR
Right before the match against Barcelona! Marcus Thuram accused of domestic violence

Football news Today, 01:20
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Tonight, Inter will host Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, but one of the team's key players is now at the center of a major scandal.

Details: Inter’s top scorer in Serie A, Marcus Thuram, has been accused of domestic violence.

Charlotte Lavish, an adult film star, published an eight-minute video on her TikTok account, showing injuries allegedly inflicted by the French footballer.

She claims that Thuram assaulted her after a dinner together, later locking her in a room and beating her while demanding she delete the video she had recorded.

The incident reportedly took place back in 2022, when Thuram was playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach. According to Lavish, she only released the video three years later because she no longer has faith in the judicial system and is convinced the footballer will not be punished.

@charlottelavish Replying to @Allaboutachanel I tried to make it short and clear, this is the story of how Marcus Thuram attacked me. #survivor #sa #dusseldorf #dvsurvivor ♬ original sound - Charlotte Lavish

In the first leg against Barcelona (3-3), Thuram opened the scoring in the very first minute, and overall this season he has notched 18 goals and 9 assists in 45 appearances.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Barcelona’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski will start the return leg against Inter on the bench.

