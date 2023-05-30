Richarlison and Aubameyang included in the lineup of the worst players of the season in the EPL

The portal ESPN has compiled a symbolic team of the worst players in the English Premier League this season.

The team is mainly composed of players from Chelsea (3), with two players each from Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, and one player each from Leeds United, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Nottingham Forest.

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier (Leeds United).

Defenders: Clement Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur), Lyanco Vojnovic (Southampton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Calvin Phillips (Manchester City), Jonjo Shelvey (Nottingham Forest), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

Forwards: Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea).

