Reunite with Ronaldo? Antony ready for Saudi Arabia move

Brazilian winger Antony, who has effectively been sidelined by Manchester United, could continue his career in Saudi Arabia. According to Goal, the player himself is open to a move to the Pro League.

The English side, in turn, is prepared to part ways with the player, but only for a fee of at least £32.6 million — a figure necessary to avoid losses in terms of financial fair play. Recall that in 2022, the Red Devils splashed out a hefty £85 million for Antony.

Last season, the Brazilian was on loan at Spanish side Betis, where he enjoyed a successful spell, notching nine goals and five assists. Despite the Andalusians' desire to keep the Brazilian, the club was unable to afford a permanent transfer.