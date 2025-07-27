Reunite with Ronaldo? Antony ready for Saudi Arabia move
Brazilian open to transfer
Football news Today, 12:29Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/ManUnitedZone_
Brazilian winger Antony, who has effectively been sidelined by Manchester United, could continue his career in Saudi Arabia. According to Goal, the player himself is open to a move to the Pro League.
The English side, in turn, is prepared to part ways with the player, but only for a fee of at least £32.6 million — a figure necessary to avoid losses in terms of financial fair play. Recall that in 2022, the Red Devils splashed out a hefty £85 million for Antony.
Last season, the Brazilian was on loan at Spanish side Betis, where he enjoyed a successful spell, notching nine goals and five assists. Despite the Andalusians' desire to keep the Brazilian, the club was unable to afford a permanent transfer.
Talleres - : - Godoy Cruz Today, 15:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaTalleresGodoy Cruz15:00
-
-
Gimnasia LP - : - Independiente Today, 15:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaGimnasia LPIndependiente15:00
-
-
Huracan - : - Boca Juniors Today, 17:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaHuracanBoca Juniors17:30
-
-
River Plate - : - San Lorenzo Today, 19:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaRiver PlateSan Lorenzo19:30
-
-
Deportivo Riestra - : - Atletico Tucuman 28 july 2025, 15:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaDeportivo RiestraAtletico Tucuman15:00
-
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Defensa y Justicia 28 july 2025, 17:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaCentral Cordoba de SantiagoDefensa y Justicia17:00
-
-
Banfield - : - Barracas Central 28 july 2025, 19:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaBanfieldBarracas Central19:00
-
-
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS 29 july 2025, 11:00 Champions LeagueKairat AlmatyKuPS11:00
-
-
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia 29 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueIberia 1999FCI Levadia12:00
-
-
