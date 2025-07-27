Deal closed! Al Nassr hijacks Félix from Benfica!

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, João Félix has chosen his new club.

Details: Chelsea have reached an agreement to transfer the 25-year-old Portuguese forward to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo's team will pay €30 million, with the fee potentially rising to €50 million if certain performance targets are met. That matches Chelsea's valuation of the player.

Félix is already preparing for his medical, which will take place in the coming days.

🚨🟡🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Al Nassr agree deal to sign João Félix from Chelsea, here we go!



Player authorized to fly for medical and join Al Nassr, initial transfer fee worth €30m plus add-ons and heavy sell-on clause to meet Chelsea €50m valuation in future.



Paperwork being prepared. pic.twitter.com/pCcS4AiAuZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2025

In the 2024/25 season, Félix played 20 matches for Chelsea and another 21 on loan at Milan. Across 41 appearances, he scored ten goals and provided three assists.



