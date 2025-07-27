Deal closed! Al Nassr hijacks Félix from Benfica!
Portuguese star set to join his national team legend
Football news Today, 07:37Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
According to insider Fabrizio Romano, João Félix has chosen his new club.
Details: Chelsea have reached an agreement to transfer the 25-year-old Portuguese forward to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo's team will pay €30 million, with the fee potentially rising to €50 million if certain performance targets are met. That matches Chelsea's valuation of the player.
Félix is already preparing for his medical, which will take place in the coming days.
In the 2024/25 season, Félix played 20 matches for Chelsea and another 21 on loan at Milan. Across 41 appearances, he scored ten goals and provided three assists.
