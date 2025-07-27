Sterling continues search for new club. Chelsea ready to assist the player

Chelsea are still seeking a new club for Raheem Sterling, with the winger remaining outside of Enzo Maresca's plans.

Details: According to Football Insider, London club Chelsea are exploring options to sell Englishman Raheem Sterling. Previously, Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus had shown interest, but a move to Fulham now appears to be the most realistic option.



Fulham are actively interested in the player, but are hesitant due to Sterling’s wage demands. Chelsea, however, are prepared to cover part of his salary after the transfer. As a reminder, Sterling currently earns £9.5 million per year on a contract with Chelsea running until July 2027.

Last season, Sterling made 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and providing six assists. At Fulham, he hopes to revive his career and prove his top-level quality.



See also: Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus interested in signing Sterling