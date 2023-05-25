Real Madrid has been presented with an offer to purchase Harry Kane
Football news Today, 16:15
Photo: Harry Kane's Instagram/Author Unknown
Forward of London's Tottenham Hotspur and the English national team, Harry Kane, could move to Real Madrid, according to Cadena SER.
According to the source, an intermediary has offered the royal club the opportunity to buy the forward during the summer transfer window. Kane's contract with Tottenham expires in the summer of 2024. It was previously reported that the Spurs could sell the player to a non-English club for €90 million.
In the current season, the 29-year-old Kane has played 48 matches for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and providing five assists.
Don't miss: Former Real Madrid president hints at Messi's transfer to the "royal" club.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 16:59 Manchester United demolished Chelsea and secured a spot in the Champions League
Football news Yesterday, 16:58 Lautaro Martinez secured victory for Inter Milan in the final of the Italian Cup
Football news Yesterday, 15:30 "Real Madrid" secured a victory in the Madrid derby
Football news 23 may 2023, 16:32 Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr in a match of the Saudi Arabian championship.
Football news 23 may 2023, 14:15 Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer
Football news 22 may 2023, 17:06 Neymar could move to Manchester United
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:09 Breaking news of the day: May 25 Football news Today, 16:59 Manchester United demolished Chelsea and secured a spot in the Champions League Football news Today, 16:42 Everton is in talks with the former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Football news Today, 16:30 Sergio Ramos has refused to extend his contract with PSG Football news Today, 16:15 Real Madrid has been presented with an offer to purchase Harry Kane Football news Today, 15:55 "Brugge" has appointed a new head coach Football news Today, 15:42 Mircea Lucescu has made a decision about his future at Dynamo Kyiv Football news Today, 15:31 "Valencia" suffered a defeat in an away La Liga match Football news Today, 15:15 Major victories for Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv: Results of the 28th round of the UPL Football news Today, 14:55 PSG is considering hiring the former Barcelona coach
Sport Predictions
Football 26 may 2023 Annecy vs Bordeaux predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023 Football 26 may 2023 Caen vs Saint-Etienne predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023 Football 26 may 2023 Dijon vs Paris predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023 Football 26 may 2023 Bastia vs Le Havre predictions and betting tips on May 26, 2023