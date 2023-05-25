Real Madrid has been presented with an offer to purchase Harry Kane

Forward of London's Tottenham Hotspur and the English national team, Harry Kane, could move to Real Madrid, according to Cadena SER.

According to the source, an intermediary has offered the royal club the opportunity to buy the forward during the summer transfer window. Kane's contract with Tottenham expires in the summer of 2024. It was previously reported that the Spurs could sell the player to a non-English club for €90 million.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Kane has played 48 matches for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and providing five assists.

