Former Real Madrid president hinted at Messi's transfer to the royal club

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has expressed his opinion on the possible transfer of Lionel Messi to the royal club.

According to him, Messi is a great footballer who has at least two more years at a high level.

"Great footballers go where they want to go. I'm sure Messi would have been accepted in Madrid," he said.

Recall that Messi is a pupil of Barcelona and played for PSG for the last two seasons.