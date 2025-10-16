ES ES FR FR
"Rashford deserves double admiration" - legendary Sergio Agüero comments on Marcus’s performance for Barcelona

Rashford deserves praise.
Football news Today, 14:55
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Sergio Aguero of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

The former Barcelona and Argentina national team player is thrilled with the Englishman.

Details: In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, 37-year-old Sergio Agüero shared his impressions of 27-year-old winger Marcus Rashford, who is spending this season on loan at Barcelona:

"The start of Marcus Rashford’s career at Barcelona deserves double admiration. He has made a fantastic start, benefiting the team both with decisive passes and crucial goals.

He has adapted very well. Who makes the starting eleven will be up to the coach. Obviously, a club of Barça’s caliber needs a deep squad to compete at a high level in every tournament they enter," said Agüero.

Sergio Agüero played for Barcelona in 2021, spending half a season at the club. He made 5 appearances and scored 1 goal before announcing his retirement.

This season, Rashford has played 10 matches for Barcelona, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists. His loan deal with Barcelona runs until the end of the current season, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is 40 million euros.

Reminder: Rashford believes that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup

