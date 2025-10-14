ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Rashford believes that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup

Rashford believes that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup

Transfer impacted his prospects with the national team
Football news Today, 16:09
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Rashford said that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup https://x.com/FCBarcelona/status/1972058674194424215

Rashford believes that his move to the Spanish giants has significantly boosted his chances of making the 2026 World Cup squad.

Details: When asked by reporters whether his transfer to Barcelona improved his World Cup prospects, the forward replied succinctly: “Yes.”

Moreover, Rashford candidly admitted that had he stayed at Manchester United, he likely wouldn’t have received a call-up to the national team.

“No, I don’t think I would’ve been called up,” the striker noted.

Reminder: Trent Alexander-Arnold could recover in time for the clash with Barcelona.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
England England Schedule England News
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
England national team defeats Latvia to qualify for the World Cup! Football news Today, 16:50 England national team defeats Latvia to qualify for the World Cup!
Excellent Form: Harry Kane Breaks Another England Record Football news Today, 15:54 Excellent Form: Harry Kane Breaks Another England Record
Manchester United ready to offer Casemiro a new contract, but with a condition Football news Today, 14:23 Manchester United ready to offer Casemiro a new contract, but with a condition
Good News for Real Madrid: Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Be Fit for the Clash Against Barcelona Football news Today, 10:27 Good News for Real Madrid: Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Be Fit for the Clash Against Barcelona
Raphinha’s return postponed: at risk of missing El Clásico against Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:28 Raphinha’s return postponed: at risk of missing El Clásico
Solid collaboration! Ed Sheeran takes part in Barcelona kit launch Football news Today, 07:34 Solid collaboration! Ed Sheeran takes part in Barcelona kit launch
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores