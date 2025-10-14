Rashford believes that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup

Transfer impacted his prospects with the national team

Rashford believes that his move to the Spanish giants has significantly boosted his chances of making the 2026 World Cup squad.

Details: When asked by reporters whether his transfer to Barcelona improved his World Cup prospects, the forward replied succinctly: “Yes.”

Moreover, Rashford candidly admitted that had he stayed at Manchester United, he likely wouldn’t have received a call-up to the national team.

“No, I don’t think I would’ve been called up,” the striker noted.

