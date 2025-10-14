Rashford believes that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup
Transfer impacted his prospects with the national team
Football news Today, 16:09Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/FCBarcelona/status/1972058674194424215
Rashford believes that his move to the Spanish giants has significantly boosted his chances of making the 2026 World Cup squad.
Details: When asked by reporters whether his transfer to Barcelona improved his World Cup prospects, the forward replied succinctly: “Yes.”
Moreover, Rashford candidly admitted that had he stayed at Manchester United, he likely wouldn’t have received a call-up to the national team.
“No, I don’t think I would’ve been called up,” the striker noted.
Reminder: Trent Alexander-Arnold could recover in time for the clash with Barcelona.