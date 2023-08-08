PSV win Champions League qualification

In the first match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, PSV Eindhoven defeated Austrian club Sturm Graz with a score of 4-1 at their home ground. The match took place in Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion.

The scoring was opened early in the match by Isak Babadi. In the middle of the second half, PSV extended their lead with a goal from Luuk de Jong. De Jong then scored his second goal on the 32nd minute, increasing PSV's lead further. Sturm Graz managed to reduce the gap with a goal from Jon Gorenc-Stankovic in the 40th minute. In the second half, Ibrahim Sangaré sealed the final score.

The second leg of the tie between Sturm Graz and PSV will take place on August 15th. The match will be played in Graz at the Merkur-Arena.

PSV Netherlands - Sturm Graz Austria - 4:1 (3:1)

Goals: 1:0 - Babadi (4), 2:0 - de Jong (22), 3:0 - de Jong (32), 3:1 - Gorenc-Stankovic (40), 4:1 - Sangaré (73).

PSV: Benitez, Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, van Aanholt, Sangaré, Vereman, Lang, Bakayoko (Vertessen, 84), Babadi (Sibarani, 65), de Jong (Pepi, 84).

Sturm Graz: Scherpen, Gazibegovic, Wütrich, Affengruber, Schnee (Dante, 46), Hirlander (Serrano, 70), Prass, Gorenc-Stankovic, Kiteishvili (Horvat, 70), Vuk (Gadafi, 78), Vlodarčik (Texera, 61).