RU RU
Main News PSV win Champions League qualification

PSV win Champions League qualification

Football news Today, 16:27
PSV win Champions League qualification Photo: PSV website/Author unknown

In the first match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, PSV Eindhoven defeated Austrian club Sturm Graz with a score of 4-1 at their home ground. The match took place in Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion.

The scoring was opened early in the match by Isak Babadi. In the middle of the second half, PSV extended their lead with a goal from Luuk de Jong. De Jong then scored his second goal on the 32nd minute, increasing PSV's lead further. Sturm Graz managed to reduce the gap with a goal from Jon Gorenc-Stankovic in the 40th minute. In the second half, Ibrahim Sangaré sealed the final score.

The second leg of the tie between Sturm Graz and PSV will take place on August 15th. The match will be played in Graz at the Merkur-Arena.

PSV Netherlands - Sturm Graz Austria - 4:1 (3:1)
Goals: 1:0 - Babadi (4), 2:0 - de Jong (22), 3:0 - de Jong (32), 3:1 - Gorenc-Stankovic (40), 4:1 - Sangaré (73).

PSV: Benitez, Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, van Aanholt, Sangaré, Vereman, Lang, Bakayoko (Vertessen, 84), Babadi (Sibarani, 65), de Jong (Pepi, 84).

Sturm Graz: Scherpen, Gazibegovic, Wütrich, Affengruber, Schnee (Dante, 46), Hirlander (Serrano, 70), Prass, Gorenc-Stankovic, Kiteishvili (Horvat, 70), Vuk (Gadafi, 78), Vlodarčik (Texera, 61).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
PSV Eindhoven Sturm Graz Champions League
Popular news
Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season Football news Today, 16:08 Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season
PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker Football news Today, 00:00 PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker
Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham Football news Yesterday, 12:55 Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham
Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match Football news 06 aug 2023, 14:23 Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match
Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match Football news 06 aug 2023, 14:06 Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match
Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club Football news 06 aug 2023, 08:00 Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:27 PSV win Champions League qualification Football news Today, 16:08 Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season Football news Today, 15:47 Experienced Manchester City defender refuses to move to Bayern Football news Today, 15:36 PSG set price for Neymar Football news Today, 15:30 Arsenal to pay €30m for Spain goalkeeper Football news Today, 15:27 "Dynamo" Kyiv called the composition for the match with "Aris" in the League of Conferences Football news Today, 15:15 Zinchenko's competitor at Arsenal may move to Real Sociedad Football news Today, 15:08 Tottenham have announced the transfer of a talented Argentine striker Football news Today, 15:03 Chelsea announce recovery time for injured Nkunku Football news Today, 14:54 Tottenham Hotspur sign defender for €40m
Sport Predictions
Football Today Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Internacional vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Prediction for Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa 9 August 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Benfica vs Porto predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Qarabag vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023