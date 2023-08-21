RU RU NG NG
PSV agree on the transfer of an American from Barcelona

Football news
PSV Eindhoven has reached an agreement to sign defender Sergiño Dest from Barcelona and the US national team, according to Diario Sport.

As per the information from the source, the Dutch club will take the player on loan for one year. Additionally, both clubs will evenly split Dest's salary, which is approximately four million euros per year. In the summer of 2024, PSV will have the priority option to buy the player for 10 million euros.

The 22-year-old Dest has been playing for Barcelona since October 2020. He transferred to the Catalan club from Ajax in Amsterdam, with the transfer fee amounting to 21 million euros. He has played a total of 72 matches in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring three goals and providing four assists. While at Barcelona, Dest also won the Copa del Rey in the 2020/2021 season.

In the previous season, Dest was on loan to AC Milan. He played 14 matches for the Italian club in all competitions, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.

Dest has been playing for the United States national team since 2019. He has participated in 26 matches for the American national team, scoring two goals and providing four assists. Additionally, he received two yellow cards and one red card.

