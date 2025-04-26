PSG's unbeaten run in Ligue 1 ends, now full focus on the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain couldn't maintain their flawless record in Ligue 1, falling to Nice 1-3 just days before their crucial Champions League clash against Arsenal.

The Parisian club was determined to go the entire season unbeaten, but their 30-match unbeaten streak was snapped at their home ground, Parc des Princes. The visitors opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a precise strike from Morgan Sanson. Although Fabian Ruiz quickly restored parity, Nice took the lead again early in the second half through the efforts of Sanson once more. Youssouf Ndayishimiye sealed the match with a third goal in the 70th minute.

The hero of the match was former PSG goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who made 12 saves, including nine from inside the box, preventing the hosts from turning the game around.

An interesting note: despite PSG's impressive streak, the record for the most matches unbeaten in a single Ligue 1 season still belongs to Nantes. In the 1994/95 season, the team went 32 games without a single defeat.