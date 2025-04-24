"They have to play with us." Mikel Arteta addresses fans ahead of PSG clash

In their last Premier League match, Arsenal drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace, but the Gunners' head coach is already thinking about the showdown with PSG and is reaching out to the fans for support.

Details: The Spanish specialist urged Arsenal fans to "play" alongside the team and create an incredible atmosphere at the Emirates. He emphasized that the participation of every fan is critically important for success in the semi-final.

Quote: "I want to say to our fans: against PSG, you have to play with us until the very last ball. Bring your boots, socks, shorts, shirts! Let's play together on Tuesday night to create one of the most unforgettable evenings at the Emirates," Arteta declared.

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and PSG will take place on Tuesday, April 29, at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is at 21:00 Central European Time.

Reminder: Arsenal has concerns about Bukayo Saka's condition, who left the field in the game against Ipswich and was seen on the bench with ice on his ankle.