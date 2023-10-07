PSG's leadership problems raise doubts

The heavy defeat to Newcastle in the Champions League (1-4) has sparked internal discussions within PSG regarding leadership within the team.

PSG, as a collective, appeared to shrink under the noisy atmosphere at St. James' Park, highlighting a lack of leadership within the squad. While some players, including forward Lucas Hernandez, made significant efforts to voice their opinions and alter the course of the game, others, like Kylian Mbappé, shied away from responsibility, leading to intense internal discussions, as reported by RMC.

Despite the apparent absence of unified support for captain Marquinhos, the Brazilian continues to earn high praise from Luis Enrique. There are currently no signs that he will be stripped of the captain's armband following the Newcastle match.

However, Mbappé's place within the Parisian club is being questioned due to his recent performances, raising doubts among fans about whether he can lead the team in the absence of Neymar and Lionel Messi, without the captain's armband.