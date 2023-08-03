PSG want to loan Portugal star

According to journalist Pedro Sepulveda's tweet, "Paris Saint-Germain" (PSG) is aiming to sign forward Goncalo Ramos from Lisbon's "Benfica" and the Portuguese national team.

The French club is looking to secure the player on a loan deal until the summer of 2024, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent for €65 million. The total sum could increase by an additional €15 million through bonuses. PSG wants to structure the deal as a loan to bypass the financial fair play regulations. On the other hand, "Benfica" initially wanted to sell the player for €80 million but may consider PSG's offer.

Goncalo Ramos, 22 years old, is a product of "Benfica's" youth academy. He has been playing for the senior team since 2019. So far, he has participated in 106 matches across all competitions for the club, scoring 41 goals and providing 16 assists. Ramos won the Portuguese championship with "Benfica" in the 2022/2023 season. His current contract with the Lisbon club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Since 2022, Ramos has been a member of the Portuguese national team, where he has played in seven matches, scoring four goals and providing two assists.