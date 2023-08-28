PSG offered 80 million euros for the French striker

"Paris Saint-Germain" is not giving up its attempts to acquire the forward of "Eintracht Frankfurt" and the French national team, Randal Kolo-Muani, as reported by journalist Florian Plettenberg on his Twitter.

According to the source, the French club has offered 70 million euros for the player. This amount could increase by an additional 10 million euros through bonuses. The deal could also involve PSG forward Hugo Ekitike. Such an offer could suit the management of the German club, which previously demanded 100 million euros for the French player.

24-year-old Kolo-Muani has been playing for "Eintracht Frankfurt" since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the German club from French club "Nantes" as a free agent. He has played a total of 50 matches for the Frankfurt club in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assists. With "Eintracht Frankfurt," Kolo-Muani reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Kolo-Muani has been playing for the French national team since 2022. He has played a total of nine matches for the French national team, scoring one goal and providing one assist. As a part of the French national team, he won the silver medal in the 2022 World Cup.