PSG offered 65 million euros and Ekitika for the French striker

"Paris Saint-Germain" continues negotiations for the transfer of forward Randall Kolo-Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt and the French national team, according to L’Equipe.

According to the source, the French club has offered €65 million and forward Hugo Ekitike in exchange for the player. Eintracht Frankfurt has not yet provided an answer, but the German club previously declined to sell the forward for €80 million.

Kolo-Muani, 24, has been playing for Eintracht Frankfurt since the summer of 2022. He joined the German club from French club "Nantes" as a free agent. He has played 50 matches for the Frankfurt club in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assists. With Eintracht Frankfurt, Kolo-Muani reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Kolo-Muani has been playing for the French national team since 2022. He has played nine matches for the French national team, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He won the silver medal at the 2022 World Cup with the French national team.

Hugo Ekitike, 21, has been playing for PSG since the summer of 2022. He joined the Parisian club from "Stade de Reims" on loan and was later permanently transferred. The transfer fee amounted to €28.5 million. He has played 33 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing four assists. With PSG, Ekitike became the champion of France in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Ekitike has been playing for the French youth national team since 2021. He has played six matches for the French national team, scoring no goals and providing one assist.