RU RU NG NG
Main News PSG offered 65 million euros and Ekitika for the French striker

PSG offered 65 million euros and Ekitika for the French striker

Football news Today, 00:00
PSG offered 65 million euros and Ekitika for the French striker Photo: Randal Colo-Mouani's Instagram/Author Unknown

"Paris Saint-Germain" continues negotiations for the transfer of forward Randall Kolo-Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt and the French national team, according to L’Equipe.

According to the source, the French club has offered €65 million and forward Hugo Ekitike in exchange for the player. Eintracht Frankfurt has not yet provided an answer, but the German club previously declined to sell the forward for €80 million.

Kolo-Muani, 24, has been playing for Eintracht Frankfurt since the summer of 2022. He joined the German club from French club "Nantes" as a free agent. He has played 50 matches for the Frankfurt club in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assists. With Eintracht Frankfurt, Kolo-Muani reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Kolo-Muani has been playing for the French national team since 2022. He has played nine matches for the French national team, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He won the silver medal at the 2022 World Cup with the French national team.

Hugo Ekitike, 21, has been playing for PSG since the summer of 2022. He joined the Parisian club from "Stade de Reims" on loan and was later permanently transferred. The transfer fee amounted to €28.5 million. He has played 33 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing four assists. With PSG, Ekitike became the champion of France in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Ekitike has been playing for the French youth national team since 2021. He has played six matches for the French national team, scoring no goals and providing one assist.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Eintracht Frankfurt Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match
Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby Football news 28 aug 2023, 17:46 Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby
Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news 28 aug 2023, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A
Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news 28 aug 2023, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:29 Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle
Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:23 Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:54 Nottingham Forest reach deal for Portuguese striker from Arsenal Football news Today, 01:35 Aston Villa join battle for seasoned Barcelona defender Football news Today, 01:20 Manchester United tell Bayern the price for the Scot McTominay Football news Today, 00:50 Napoli announce signing of Danish midfielder Football news Today, 00:00 PSG offered 65 million euros and Ekitika for the French striker Football news Yesterday, 17:13 Galatasaray, Braga and Young Boys advance to Champions League Football news Yesterday, 16:40 Joao Felix is ready to move to the club from Saudi Arabia, but on one condition Football news Yesterday, 16:10 Bayern close to signing experienced Tottenham defender Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news Yesterday, 15:52 Legendary Jordi Alba has made a decision about his future in the Spanish national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sampdoria vs Venezia prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football Today AEK vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football Today PSV vs Glasgow Rangers prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Rakow prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Qarabag vs Olimpia Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Ajax vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Aberdeen vs Hacken prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023