PSG has extended the contract with the team captain

The press service of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has announced on the official website the contract extension with Brazilian defender Marquinhos.

The new agreement between the 29-year-old player and the French club will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Marquinhos joined PSG in the summer of 2013 from Roma, with a transfer fee of 31.4 million euros. He has played a total of 405 matches for the Parisian club in all competitions, scoring 38 goals and providing 10 assists. He previously played for Corinthians. He has also made 76 appearances for the Brazilian national team, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

Don't miss: Verratti sustains an injury: PSG reveals details.