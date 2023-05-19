Verratti has suffered an injury: has provided details

Midfielder Marco Verratti of PSG has suffered an injury.

According to the club's press service, the player has been diagnosed with a left knee contusion. It remains unclear how much time he will need to recover.

The 30-year-old has been playing for the Parisian club since 2012, and his current contract runs until mid-2026.

In the current season of the French championship, the Italian national team player has appeared in 26 matches but has not scored any goals.



