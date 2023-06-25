PSG close to signing Bayern defender

Defender of Bayern Munich and the French national team, Lucas Hernandez, is close to a move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to L'Équipe.

According to the source, the clubs are currently engaged in active negotiations that are nearing completion. The French club will pay around 35-40 million euros for the French player. Bayern Munich is forced to sell the 27-year-old player as he has refused to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024.

Hernandez joined Bayern Munich from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of 80 million euros. He has played a total of 107 matches for the Munich club, scoring two goals and providing eight assists.