PSG academy graduate Kingsley Coman says he’ll be rooting for Bayern in tonight’s match
The Frenchman has made his choice
Football news Today, 11:06Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/FCBayern/status/1936251003856470179
Ahead of the Champions League Matchday 4 clash between PSG and Bayern, Paris academy product and current Al-Nassr player Kingsley Coman has candidly revealed which side he'll be supporting.
Details: The Frenchman admitted that despite PSG being his boyhood club, he’ll be backing the Munich side tonight.
"Come on Paris ! No, no. I have more friends at Bayern than at PSG. So I'll be supporting Bayern," Coman said with a smile.
Reminder: PSG winger Ousmane Dembélé trained ahead of the Bayern match despite injury concerns.