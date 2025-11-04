ES ES FR FR
PSG academy graduate Kingsley Coman says he’ll be rooting for Bayern in tonight’s match

The Frenchman has made his choice
Football news Today, 11:06
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Ahead of the Champions League Matchday 4 clash between PSG and Bayern, Paris academy product and current Al-Nassr player Kingsley Coman has candidly revealed which side he'll be supporting.

Details: The Frenchman admitted that despite PSG being his boyhood club, he’ll be backing the Munich side tonight.

"Come on Paris ! No, no. I have more friends at Bayern than at PSG. So I'll be supporting Bayern," Coman said with a smile.

Reminder: PSG winger Ousmane Dembélé trained ahead of the Bayern match despite injury concerns.

