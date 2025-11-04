"We can win the Champions League again" - Hakimi admits he believes in repeating last season's success

In this game, absolutely anything is possible.

Retaining the title is much harder than winning it in the first place.

Details: In an interview with the club’s official website, 27-year-old Moroccan PSG defender Achraf Hakimi expressed his strong belief that his team can repeat last season’s triumph, when the Parisians lifted the Champions League trophy:

"I wouldn’t say it’s easy or difficult. It’s a kind of responsibility, and it’s what gives you the strength to defend the title, knowing that we are the champions. It’s also a challenge—to prove that we were champions and that it will remain that way. Not many teams have managed to win it back-to-back. For us, it’s a motivating challenge that should give us strength, knowing that last year’s journey was tough. But if we work together, we can do it again," Hakimi said.

Tonight, PSG will host Bayern Munich at their home ground as part of Matchday 4 of the Champions League. Currently, both teams top the group table, each with a perfect record of 9 points from 3 matches.

🎙️ Achraf Hakimi: “Continue to make history”



The Paris Saint-Germain defender looks back on the club's season ahead of the showdown against Bayern Munich, this Tuesday, at the Parc des Princes. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/6UFMOm9f82 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 3, 2025

