ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Ready for the clash? Ousmane Dembélé trains ahead of Bayern showdown

Ready for the clash? Ousmane Dembélé trains ahead of Bayern showdown

The Ballon d’Or winner prepares for action.
Football news Today, 05:54
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Ready for the clash? Ousmane Dembélé trains ahead of Bayern showdown Getty Images

In one of the marquee fixtures of the UEFA Champions League’s fourth round, Paris Saint-Germain will host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes. It seems the Parisians have received some positive news ahead of the encounter.

Details: According to RMC Sport, French winger Ousmane Dembélé took part in a full training session before the match against Bayern Munich. The player completed the session without any discomfort and now appears ready to feature in Tuesday’s game.

PSG and Bayern Munich will face off on Tuesday, November 4, at the Parc des Princes, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 CET.

Both sides currently sit level on points after three group-stage matches, with nine each. Their goal differences are nearly identical: PSG boast 13–3, while Bayern’s stands at 12–2.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that Ousmane Dembélé had been struggling with fitness issues. During PSG’s Ligue 1 Matchday 11 fixture against Nice, in which he played only 18 minutes, the winger complained of discomfort in his hamstring.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Related Team News
Following in Lewandowski's footsteps. Harry Kane considers move to Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 16:27 Following in Lewandowski's footsteps. Harry Kane considers move to Barcelona
The injury curse returns. PSG star Dembélé faces hamstring issues once again Football news Yesterday, 05:27 The injury curse returns. PSG star Dembélé faces hamstring issues once again
Football news 01 nov 2025, 15:21 37 consecutive matches! Bayer suffer first away Bundesliga defeat in 2.5 years
Everton set to sign Nicolas Jackson if Bayern passes on striker’s buyout Transfer news 01 nov 2025, 12:55 Everton set to sign Nicolas Jackson if Bayern passes on striker’s buyout
Unfortunate news: Ousmane Dembélé has suffered an injury Football news 31 oct 2025, 14:23 Unfortunate news: Ousmane Dembélé has suffered an injury
Helicopters pass Wembley Stadium Football news 31 oct 2025, 08:45 Camp Nou to compete with Wembley for the right to host the 2029 Champions League final
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores