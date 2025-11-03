Ready for the clash? Ousmane Dembélé trains ahead of Bayern showdown

The Ballon d’Or winner prepares for action.

In one of the marquee fixtures of the UEFA Champions League’s fourth round, Paris Saint-Germain will host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes. It seems the Parisians have received some positive news ahead of the encounter.

Details: According to RMC Sport, French winger Ousmane Dembélé took part in a full training session before the match against Bayern Munich. The player completed the session without any discomfort and now appears ready to feature in Tuesday’s game.

PSG and Bayern Munich will face off on Tuesday, November 4, at the Parc des Princes, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 CET.

Both sides currently sit level on points after three group-stage matches, with nine each. Their goal differences are nearly identical: PSG boast 13–3, while Bayern’s stands at 12–2.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that Ousmane Dembélé had been struggling with fitness issues. During PSG’s Ligue 1 Matchday 11 fixture against Nice, in which he played only 18 minutes, the winger complained of discomfort in his hamstring.