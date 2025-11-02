ES ES FR FR
The injury curse returns. PSG star Dembélé faces hamstring issues once again

The injury curse returns. PSG star Dembélé faces hamstring issues once again

The Frenchman's participation against Bayern is in serious doubt
Football news Today, 05:27
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/ActuFoot_/status/1984912969021452693

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Ousmane Dembélé is once again struggling with physical issues. During the Ligue 1 Matchday 11 clash against Nice, in which he only played 18 minutes, the winger complained of pain in his hamstring.

Details: According to Diario Sport, after the final whistle Dembélé admitted to teammate Achraf Hakimi that he was experiencing severe discomfort.

“My hamstring hurts. It really hurts,” Ousmane said, noticeably limping and clutching his right thigh.

Head coach Luis Enrique tried to reassure fans, saying the situation was under control:

“Ousmane is a special player. We need patience and to pay careful attention to how he’s feeling. Even ten or twenty minutes with him on the pitch is a pleasure. We’re happy with his progress and not worried.”

Nevertheless, Dembélé’s involvement in the upcoming Champions League showdown against Bayern remains highly questionable. The match is set for Tuesday at the Parc des Princes, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time.

This season, the Frenchman has made only eight appearances for PSG across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Reminder: PSG has emerged as the frontrunner to sign Real winger Vinícius Júnior.

