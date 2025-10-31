ES ES FR FR
Lens vs Lorient: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 2, 2025

Lens vs Lorient: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 2, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Lens vs Lorient prediction Fran Santiago/Getty Images
Lens Lens
Ligue 1 France (Round 11) 02 nov 2025, 11:15
- : -
France, Lens, Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Lorient Lorient
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Lens
Odds: 1.5
On Sunday, November 2, Lens will host Lorient in a Ligue 1 showdown on their home turf. For a closer look at both teams and a match prediction, read on below.

Match preview

Lens have been impressive this season: after ten rounds, the team sits sixth in the table with 19 points, trailing leaders PSG by just two. They've conceded only ten goals, making their defense one of the strongest in the league. In their last six outings under Pierre Sage, they have lost just once, picking up four wins and one draw. Lens look particularly confident at home and are eager to cement their place in the top half of the table.

Lens are known for dictating the tempo at home: they rely on quick transitions from defense to attack, dynamic wing play, and a high-intensity pressing game. However, their back line can sometimes leave gaps, especially when facing counterattacks. In this fixture, expect Lens to seize the initiative early, control possession, and aim to open the scoring in the first half.

Lorient, on the other hand, are struggling. So far, they've managed just two wins, three draws, and five losses in their first ten matches, sitting 16th with a negative goal difference—13 scored and 22 conceded. Over their last five games, they've picked up only one win, suffered two defeats, and drawn twice.

Lorient are often forced to play catch-up: their style is built on compact defending, counterattacks, and set pieces. But their current form and stats show they're struggling to impose themselves and create enough chances against teams of Lens' calibre. Lorient will look to weather the early storm, avoid conceding an early goal, and wait for their opportunity—this could be a cagey affair with a moderate tempo and a focus on neutralizing the opposition's attack.

Probable lineups

Lens: Risser; Gradit, Baidoo, Sarr; Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Machado; Thauvin, Edouard, Said
Lorient: Mvogo; Le Bris, Silva, Talbi, Yongwa, Kouassi; Abergel, Makengo; Karim, Aiyegun, Bamba

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings, Lens have celebrated four wins, with one match ending in a draw
  • Lens have won four of their last six matches
  • Lorient have the league's worst defense as of matchday ten

Prediction

Lens will be eager to bounce back after their defeat to Metz in the previous round. Lorient are clear underdogs and present a perfect opportunity for Lens to regain momentum in front of their home fans. My prediction: Lens win at 1.5

