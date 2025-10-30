Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On November 2, 2025, in Matchday 11 of French Ligue 1, Rennes will host Strasbourg. The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Rennes

Rennes have started the season somewhat inconsistently. After 10 league rounds, they have suffered only two defeats — first away to Lorient and recently at home, losing 1-2 to Nice. In other matches, Rennes struggled to secure victories, winning just twice against Lyon and Marseille. The remaining six matches ended in draws, with four of those finishing 2-2, a recurring result for the team. In their latest fixture, Rennes faced Toulouse away and, true to their recent form, the match ended 2-2. Currently, Rennes sit 10th in the Ligue 1 table with 12 points.

At home, Rennes had been relatively solid prior to the defeat against Nice. Across five home matches, they have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once.

Regarding head-to-head clashes against Strasbourg at home, Rennes hold the advantage. In their last five home meetings, Rennes won four times, with the remaining match ending in a draw.

Strasbourg

Strasbourg come into this match on the back of a convincing 3-0 home victory over Auxerre in the last league round. This win ended a three-match winless run and propelled the team up the table. Strasbourg now sit 4th in Ligue 1 with 19 points, level with three other teams, and just 2 points behind leaders PSG.

The team have also been performing well in the Conference League. In the group stage, Strasbourg remain unbeaten, recording a 2-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava and a draw against Poland’s Jagiellonia.

Away form has been somewhat inconsistent. In their last two away matches, Strasbourg failed to win — drawing against PSG and losing to Lyon. Overall, in away matches across all competitions, Strasbourg have registered four wins, two losses, and one draw.

Regarding head-to-head meetings against Rennes, Rennes hold a slight advantage. In the last six encounters, Rennes have won three times, Strasbourg twice, and one match ended in a draw.

Probable Lineups

Rennes: Samba, Brassier, Jacquet, Ait Boudlal, Tamari, Cisse, Frankowski, Rongier, Camara, Esteban Lepaul, Embolo

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Rennes have failed to win 8 of their last 9 matches.

Over 2.5 goals were scored in 6 of Rennes’ last 7 matches.

Both teams scored in 7 of Rennes’ last 8 matches.

Strasbourg have won or drawn 5 of their last 6 matches.

In 6 of Strasbourg’s last 8 matches, both teams scored.

Rennes have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-head home meetings.

Strasbourg have won or drawn 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Rennes — Strasbourg Prediction

We are in for a very interesting clash between two teams in good form. Rennes, despite having only a few wins this season, rarely lose matches. The team scores regularly but also concedes often, resulting in several high-scoring draws. However, at home against Strasbourg, Rennes have looked very confident in recent encounters. Strasbourg are in excellent form, sitting high in the table and performing well in European competitions. In recent head-to-head meetings, Strasbourg have also shown they can compete effectively. We can therefore expect an active and attacking match, with opportunities at both ends and goals from both teams. My bet for this match: Both Teams to Score — Yes at odds of 1.58.