Matched Griezmann! Luis Diaz becomes only the second player in Champions League history to score a brace and get sent off

A match named after Diaz

In the fourth round of the Champions League, Bayern Munich are confidently leading 2-0 against Paris Saint-Germain, and once again the spotlight is on Bayern’s winger Luis Diaz. First, he struck twice against the Parisians, then later committed a harsh foul on Hakimi, earning himself a second red card.

Details: The Colombian became only the second player in Champions League history to both score a brace and receive a red card in a single match. The only other player to do so was Antoine Griezmann, who netted twice and was sent off for Atletico against Liverpool in October 2021.

2 - Luis Díaz ist erst der zweite Spieler, der in einem Champions-League-Spiel doppelt traf und des Feldes verwiesen wurde, nach Antoine Griezmann im Oktober 2021 für Atlético gegen Liverpool. Double. #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/8QpnrRkiZX — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 4, 2025

This season, the Colombian has played sixteen matches for the Munich club, already tallying 10 goals and providing five assists.

Reminder: Luis Diaz was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle