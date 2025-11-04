Matched Griezmann! Luis Diaz becomes only the second player in Champions League history to score a brace and get sent off
In the fourth round of the Champions League, Bayern Munich are confidently leading 2-0 against Paris Saint-Germain, and once again the spotlight is on Bayern’s winger Luis Diaz. First, he struck twice against the Parisians, then later committed a harsh foul on Hakimi, earning himself a second red card.
Details: The Colombian became only the second player in Champions League history to both score a brace and receive a red card in a single match. The only other player to do so was Antoine Griezmann, who netted twice and was sent off for Atletico against Liverpool in October 2021.
This season, the Colombian has played sixteen matches for the Munich club, already tallying 10 goals and providing five assists.
Reminder: Luis Diaz was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle