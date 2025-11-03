Prediction on game Win Benfica Odds: 2.05 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On November 5, 2025, in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Benfica will host Bayer Leverkusen. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the key details and best bets for this match.

Benfica

Benfica began the season strongly, performing well across all competitions and advancing through the Champions League qualifiers. However, the team then suffered a poor start in the group stage, including a shocking defeat to Qarabag, which led to a managerial change. Under their new head coach, Benfica are still searching for their best rhythm — but recent results suggest they may have found it.

The Portuguese side have now won three consecutive matches in all competitions, scoring 11 goals without conceding once. Defensively, Benfica have looked solid lately, keeping clean sheets in their last five domestic matches across the league and the Portuguese Cup.

In the Primeira Liga, Benfica currently sit 3rd in the standings, just four points behind the leaders. However, their European campaign has been disappointing. The team have lost all three Champions League matches — against Qarabag, Chelsea, and Newcastle — scoring only twice and conceding seven goals. As a result, they sit 35th in the overall standings, ahead only of Ajax.

At home, though, Benfica’s form remains strong. Since the defeat to Qarabag, they have not lost at Estádio da Luz. In head-to-head history against Bayer Leverkusen in Lisbon, Benfica have never lost — recording one win and one draw in their two meetings so far.

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have also been struggling for consistency in recent matches. In their latest Bundesliga fixture, they suffered a 0–3 away defeat to Bayern Munich. Prior to that, the team narrowly progressed in the DFB-Pokal, beating Paderborn only after extra time.

In the league, Leverkusen have been more solid and currently sit 5th in the Bundesliga table with 17 points from 9 matches, 10 points behind the leader.

In the Champions League, however, the team have struggled. In their first two group matches, they were held to draws — 2–2 against Copenhagen and 1–1 against PSV Eindhoven — before suffering a heavy 2–7 defeat to PSG. With just two points, Bayer currently occupy 30th place in the overall group standings.

Leverkusen’s away form has been relatively stable. Across six matches on the road this season, they have recorded two wins, three draws, and one defeat — the last loss coming against Bayern Munich in their most recent fixture.

Regarding head-to-head encounters against Benfica, history favors the Portuguese side. In four meetings, Benfica have won twice, Leverkusen once, and one match ended in a draw.

Probable Lineups

Benfica: Trubin, Aursnes, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl, Barrenechea, Rios, Lukebakio, Sudakov, Prestianni, Pavlidis

Trubin, Aursnes, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl, Barrenechea, Rios, Lukebakio, Sudakov, Prestianni, Pavlidis Bayer Leverkusen: Flekken, Tapsoba, Bade, Quansah, Arthur, Garcia, Mensah, Grimaldo, Maza, Poku, Kofane

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Benfica are unbeaten in 6 of their last 8 matches.

4 of Benfica’s last 6 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Bayer Leverkusen have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.

Benfica are unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 head-to-head matches against Bayer Leverkusen.

Benfica — Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Benfica enter this match as favorites. After a difficult period and disappointing performances in the Champions League, the Portuguese side have stabilized their results. Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, have shown mixed form this season, performing reasonably both at home and away. Their away record includes only one loss; however, their Champions League campaign has also been inconsistent. Considering these factors, we expect Benfica to hold the advantage in this fixture. My bet for this match: Benfica to win at odds of 2.05.