Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Marseille vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 5, 2025

Marseille vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Marseille vs Atalanta prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Marseille Marseille
Champions League (Round 4) 05 nov 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Marseille, Stade Orange Velodrome
Atalanta Atalanta
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the standout clashes of matchday four in the Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the iconic Vélodrome, where Marseille hosts Italian side Atalanta. Let’s break down this matchup, factoring in the hosts’ impressive home form and the visitors’ inconsistency.

Match preview

The French club continues to show a stark contrast between home and away performances in European competitions. While Marseille often struggles on the road, they have looked formidable at the Vélodrome—remaining unbeaten in eight consecutive European home fixtures.

Their recent away defeat to Sporting set the team back in the standings, but domestically, they remain among the Ligue 1 elite and are battling PSG at the top. Over the weekend, Marseille edged Auxerre in the league despite being a man down, underlining their fighting spirit and refusal to give up.

Atalanta, meanwhile, are enduring a challenging spell under their new manager—their attack has struggled to click, and they’ve been wasteful in front of goal. The Bergamo side currently sits just 10th in Serie A, and in the Champions League, they have managed just one win from three group games.

The Italians drew 0-0 with Slavia in the last round, despite creating a host of chances—making it the match with the most shots without a goal in this year’s competition. While Atalanta’s Champions League record and their recent Europa League semifinal triumph over Marseille inspire some confidence, their current level of play is a far cry from previous seasons.

Probable lineups

  • Marseille: Rulli, Murillo, Pavard, Aguerd, Garcia, Vermeeren, Højbjerg, Greenwood, Gomez, Paixão, Aubameyang
  • Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti, Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta, De Ketelaere, Sulemana, Lookman

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Marseille have lost 12 of their last 13 Champions League away games, but are unbeaten in their last eight at home.
  • Atalanta have lost only 2 of their last 17 group stage matches in European competitions.
  • The teams met in the 2024 Europa League semifinals, where Atalanta advanced on aggregate.

Prediction

Given Marseille’s formidable home record and Atalanta’s attacking woes, expect a tight contest with few risks taken. Even so, the Italians, despite their current form, know how to adapt and impose their structure. Nevertheless, Marseille are closer to victory here, and the optimal bet is “Marseille to win with a (0) handicap” at odds of 1.55.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
