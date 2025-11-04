Horrific injury. Luis Díaz shown straight red for reckless tackle
A deserved sending-off.
Football news Today, 16:05Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain hosted Bayern Munich, and late in the first half, a terrifying incident occurred involving Achraf Hakimi.
Details: In stoppage time, Bayern winger Luis Díaz made a mistimed challenge that resulted in a horrific injury to PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan defender was unable to leave the pitch on his own and had to be helped off by his teammates.
As for Díaz, after a VAR review, the referee rescinded the initial yellow card and issued a straight red, sending the Colombian off.
Reminder: In the 25th minute, Ousmane Dembélé was forced to leave the field and was replaced by Lee Kang-in, once again due to injury.