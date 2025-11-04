ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Horrific injury. Luis Díaz shown straight red for reckless tackle

Horrific injury. Luis Díaz shown straight red for reckless tackle

A deserved sending-off.
Football news Today, 16:05
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Horrific injury. Luis Díaz shown straight red for reckless tackle Getty

In the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain hosted Bayern Munich, and late in the first half, a terrifying incident occurred involving Achraf Hakimi.

Details: In stoppage time, Bayern winger Luis Díaz made a mistimed challenge that resulted in a horrific injury to PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan defender was unable to leave the pitch on his own and had to be helped off by his teammates.

As for Díaz, after a VAR review, the referee rescinded the initial yellow card and issued a straight red, sending the Colombian off.

Reminder: In the 25th minute, Ousmane Dembélé was forced to leave the field and was replaced by Lee Kang-in, once again due to injury.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Matched Griezmann! Luis Díaz becomes only the second player in Champions League history to score a brace and receive a red card Football news Today, 16:37 Matched Griezmann! Luis Diaz becomes only the second player in Champions League history to score a brace and get sent off
Breaking! Ousmane Dembélé forced off with injury Football news Today, 15:33 Breaking! Ousmane Dembélé forced off with injury
Leader. Joshua Kimmich makes his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance Football news Today, 15:19 Leader. Joshua Kimmich makes his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance
PSG academy graduate Kingsley Coman says he’ll be rooting for Bayern in tonight’s match Football news Today, 11:06 PSG academy graduate Kingsley Coman says he’ll be rooting for Bayern in tonight’s match
Deserved! Désiré Doué receives the Golden Boy 2025 award Football news Today, 09:43 Deserved! Désiré Doué receives the Golden Boy 2025 award
Raul Jimenez of Fulham competes for the ball as Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal Football news Today, 08:12 Premier League injury wrap – matchweek 10
Related Tournament News
"It's personality and courage you can't teach" - Mikel Arteta on the Champions League debut of 15-year-old Max Doumane Football news Today, 16:56 "It's personality and courage you can't teach" - Mikel Arteta on the Champions League debut of 15-year-old Max Doumane
Trolling? Mac Allister mimics Trent Alexander-Arnold’s celebration after scoring against Real Football news Today, 16:40 Trolling? Mac Allister mimics Trent Alexander-Arnold’s celebration after scoring against Real
Champions League match scandal! Referee didn't award a penalty against Real for Tchouaméni handball Football news Today, 16:19 Champions League match scandal! Referee didn't award a penalty against Real for Tchouaméni handball
Historic moment in the Champions League! 15-year-old Max Dowman becomes the youngest player in tournament history Football news Today, 14:40 Historic moment in the Champions League! 15-year-old Max Dowman becomes the youngest player in tournament history
Legacy. Jude Bellingham breaks Iker Casillas’ UEFA Champions League record Football news Today, 13:54 Legacy. Jude Bellingham breaks Iker Casillas’ UEFA Champions League record
Bukayo Saka Rewrites Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League History Football news Today, 13:38 Bukayo Saka Rewrites Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League History
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores