Breaking! Ousmane Dembélé forced off with injury

Another setback for PSG’s star man.

In the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain hosted Bayern Munich, but the Parisians were dealt a major blow early in the match.

Details: In the 25th minute, Ousmane Dembélé was forced to leave the field and was replaced by Lee Kang-in. The French winger had spent a long time recovering from previous injuries, but unfortunately, his return was short-lived as he was unable to continue.

By the way, midfielder Joshua Kimmich is set to make his 100th appearance for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

