PSG vs Bayern: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — November 4, 2025

PSG vs Bayern: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — November 4, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich prediction Alex Grimm/Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League (Round 4) 04 nov 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Paris, Parc des Princes
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Tuesday, November 4, reigning champions PSG will host Bayern Munich in a highly anticipated Champions League showdown. For a detailed preview of the game and our match prediction, read on below.

Match preview

PSG remain one of the favorites not only in French competitions but also in the Champions League. After 11 rounds in Ligue 1, the Parisians have collected 24 points and sit atop the standings, suffering only one defeat — a 0-1 loss to Marseille. In the Champions League, Luis Enrique’s side has secured three victories, scoring 13 goals and conceding just 3. The standout performance came in their recent clash against Bayer: besides two red cards and two penalties awarded against PSG, the teams combined for nine goals, with the Parisians emerging victorious in a thrilling 7-2 encounter. PSG play with confidence, every player understands his role on the pitch, and the team consistently executes its game plan.

At home, PSG aim to dictate play: boasting high possession percentages, dynamic use of the flanks and midfield, quick transitions, and clinical finishing. Their defense looks solid, though gaps may appear under heavy pressing from opponents.

Bayern are on a remarkable winning streak: Kompany’s men have chalked up 15 consecutive victories since the start of the season and show no signs of slowing down. In the Bundesliga, the Munich side has played nine matches, winning them all, scoring 33 goals and conceding just 4. Bayern’s Champions League campaign is just as impressive: three wins from three, 12 goals scored and only three conceded, making them one of the most prolific teams in world football.

Bayern are equally comfortable attacking or controlling the tempo: they know how to dictate the pace, create chances, surge down the flanks, and finish clinically. They’re not afraid to seize the initiative away from home, which adds even more intrigue to this upcoming battle.

Probable line-ups

PSG: Chevalier, Mayulu, Pacho, Beraldo, Mendes, Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, Dembélé
Bayern: Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Bischoff, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Dias, Kane, Jackson

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bayern have won four of the last five meetings, with PSG claiming victory once
  • Bayern have won all 15 matches this season
  • PSG are unbeaten in their last eight matches

Prediction

Bayern look like a dominant machine, fully aware of how to get results. However, they haven’t yet faced an opponent of PSG’s caliber this season. Still, I believe Bayern will manage to get a positive result on the road. My prediction: Asian handicap Bayern (0) at 2.05

