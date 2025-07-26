President keeps his word. Sporting fines Gyokeres amid Arsenal transfer

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres has been handed a hefty fine by the club for refusing to return to training, according to Portuguese outlet MaisFutebol.

Back on July 12, the Swedish forward failed to report to the squad’s training camp in Algarve and was punished with a deduction of one month’s salary. Earlier, Lisbon club president Frederico Varandas had promised that the player would face serious consequences, and now it’s clear he has followed through.

Notably, while Sporting and London’s Arsenal were negotiating the transfer, the 27-year-old Gyokeres was vacationing in Mallorca. The official announcement of the player’s move is expected soon, according to reports. The deal is valued at €63.5 million, with an additional €10 million in bonuses.

Recall that in just two seasons with Sporting, the Swedish striker became a true star: he won the Portuguese league title twice as well as the national cup, racking up an incredible 97 goals in 102 appearances.