Arteta speaks publicly for the first time about the signing of Gyökeres

The transfer of Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal is only a matter of time. It's no surprise that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is now increasingly fielding questions about the move.

Details: The Spanish manager stated that he cannot comment on the situation until the transfer is officially completed. At the same time, he expressed his eagerness to integrate the new player into the squad as soon as possible.

Quote: "You know I can't talk about a player who isn't ours yet. Whatever happens in the coming hours, the club will make an official announcement. Yes, of course. As soon as everything is finalized, we want to integrate the new player into the team as quickly as possible," Arteta said.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that the Swedish striker must obtain clearance to fly to Singapore, where the team is currently based, in order to complete his move to Arsenal.