Some details remain. Gyökeres awaits clearance to fly to Singapore

Sporting forward Viktor Gyökeres is on the verge of joining his new team. Only a few details remain to be finalized, some of which are beyond the player's or his new club's control.

Details: According to Sky Sports, the Swedish striker is waiting for clearance to fly to Singapore, where Arsenal are currently on their pre-season tour. It is in this Asian country that he will undergo his medical and also take part in the tour itself.

Reminder: The final details of the £63.8 million deal are being finalized. Arsenal will pay a fixed fee of £55.1 million, plus £8.7 million in performance-related bonuses.

Gyökeres himself will sign a five-year contract with Arsenal. He was intent on joining the Gunners and no other club.