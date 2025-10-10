ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Premier League names winners of Goal and Save of the Month for September

Premier League names winners of Goal and Save of the Month for September

A look back at the highlights of the past month.
Football news Today, 09:19
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Premier League names winners of Goal and Save of the Month for September Getty

With club football on pause, the Premier League has announced the winners of the Goal and Save of the Month awards for September.

Details: Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi was named the scorer of the Goal of the Month. His stunning strike came in the match against Nottingham Forest, where the Gunners cruised to a 3–0 victory.

As for the Save of the Month, the Premier League selected Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for his brilliant stop in the Manchester derby against United — a match that ended in a dominant 3–0 win for the Citizens.

In addition, it was confirmed that 25-year-old Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been named Player of the Month, while Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner received the Manager of the Month award.

Reminder: Arsenal are considering playing their home matches at Wembley Stadium while the club undertakes a large-scale renovation of their current home ground, the Emirates Stadium.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Unstoppable! Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month Football news Today, 06:39 Unstoppable! Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month
Preparing a Major Transfer: Real Madrid Target Manchester City Striker Football news Yesterday, 02:41 Preparing a Major Transfer: Real Madrid Target Manchester City Striker
This month, a decision could be announced regarding 115 charges Football news 08 oct 2025, 16:05 A decision regarding 115 charges against Manchester City could be announced this month
Arsenal may move to Wembley for major Emirates Stadium renovation Football news 07 oct 2025, 12:22 Arsenal may move to Wembley for major Emirates Stadium renovation
Arsenal offer improved contract to Raya Football news 07 oct 2025, 10:12 Arsenal offer improved contract to Raya
John Stones of Manchester City during the Premier League match Football news 07 oct 2025, 08:35 It could have ended differently. John Stones admits he nearly retired last season due to injury
Related Tournament News
Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, celebrates following the team's victory during the Premier League match Football news Today, 07:48 Oliver Glasner named best Premier League manager in September
Cody Gakpo of Liverpool is challenged by Reece James of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge Football news 07 oct 2025, 07:28 All clear for Chelsea: Reece James avoids serious injury
A new trend? Over 250 long throw-ins taken in the first seven rounds of the Premier League season Football news 06 oct 2025, 06:55 A new trend? Over 250 long throw-ins taken in the first seven rounds of the Premier League season
Juventus midfielder tops Europe’s top five leagues in two key metrics Football news 06 oct 2025, 02:21 Juventus midfielder tops Europe’s top five leagues in two key metrics
Maguire leaves Manchester United! Two Saudi Arabian clubs vie for the defender Football news 05 oct 2025, 15:57 Maguire leaves Manchester United! Two Saudi Arabian clubs vie for the defender
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores