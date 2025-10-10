Premier League names winners of Goal and Save of the Month for September

A look back at the highlights of the past month.

With club football on pause, the Premier League has announced the winners of the Goal and Save of the Month awards for September.

Details: Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi was named the scorer of the Goal of the Month. His stunning strike came in the match against Nottingham Forest, where the Gunners cruised to a 3–0 victory.

What a way to score your first Premier League goal! 😮@Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi wins Guinness Goal of the Month with his volley against Nottingham Forest 💫 pic.twitter.com/NthelIkSB7 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 10, 2025

As for the Save of the Month, the Premier League selected Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for his brilliant stop in the Manchester derby against United — a match that ended in a dominant 3–0 win for the Citizens.

What a stop to make on your debut, in a Manchester derby! 😮‍💨@ManCity's Gianluigi Donnarumma wins Coca-Cola Save of the Month 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NLyuztmyeu — Premier League (@premierleague) October 10, 2025

In addition, it was confirmed that 25-year-old Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been named Player of the Month, while Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner received the Manager of the Month award.

Reminder: Arsenal are considering playing their home matches at Wembley Stadium while the club undertakes a large-scale renovation of their current home ground, the Emirates Stadium.