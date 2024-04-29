Premier League club willing to shell out €50m for young Real Madrid talent

This season, 19-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler has had a frankly poor season in Carlo Ancelotti's team, but some Premier League clubs are ready to provide the young talent with a change of club home.

So, in the services of the midfielder is interested in Newcastle, which, according to DefensaCentral is ready to lay out for him 50 million euros. The bosses of the Madrid club are aware of this, but the deal is unlikely to take place even for such money.

The fact is that although Carlo Ancelotti is ready to say goodbye to the player, but he wants to do it on loan so that he starts getting game time and soon returns to the team. Guler does not want to sell neither Florentino Perez, nor Real Madrid manager.

In general, the 19-year-old midfielder does not intend to leave the club himself, who wants to continue to work at the Madrid club next season.