Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's problems

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea head coach, expressed his thoughts on his team's defeat in the 6th round match of the English Championship against Aston Villa.

The game took place at Stamford Bridge in London, and the visitors won with a score of 1:0.

"Give me time because I didn't see the owners after the game. Of course they are disappointed, but at the same time they have to support our plan."

After six rounds, Chelsea is in 14th place in the English Championship table with five points. The team has failed to win its last three matches in the Premier League - two defeats and a draw.

In the next round, Chelsea will play Fulham on October 2.

Interestingly, Chelsea lost the second match in a row. Before that there was a defeat at home to Nottingham Forest. Then the “blues” lost with a score of 0:1.

Last season the team also performed very poorly. According to the results of the championship, they took only 12th place and were left without European Cups.