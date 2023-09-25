RU RU NG NG
Main News Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's problems

Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's problems

Football news Today, 03:44
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's problems Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's problems

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea head coach, expressed his thoughts on his team's defeat in the 6th round match of the English Championship against Aston Villa.

The game took place at Stamford Bridge in London, and the visitors won with a score of 1:0.

"Give me time because I didn't see the owners after the game. Of course they are disappointed, but at the same time they have to support our plan."

After six rounds, Chelsea is in 14th place in the English Championship table with five points. The team has failed to win its last three matches in the Premier League - two defeats and a draw.

In the next round, Chelsea will play Fulham on October 2.

Interestingly, Chelsea lost the second match in a row. Before that there was a defeat at home to Nottingham Forest. Then the “blues” lost with a score of 0:1.

Last season the team also performed very poorly. According to the results of the championship, they took only 12th place and were left without European Cups.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Aston Villa Premier League England
Popular news
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Today, 04:01 Mac Allister spoke about Liverpool's difficulties in the last match Football news Today, 03:44 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's problems Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Atlético beat Real in the Madrid derby Football news Yesterday, 16:41 PSG defeated Marseille Football news Yesterday, 15:53 Manchester United ready to sell Sancho Football news Yesterday, 15:25 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 6 Football news Yesterday, 15:00 Toni Kroos praises Arda Guler Football news Yesterday, 14:07 Newcastle humiliate Sheffield United away Football news Yesterday, 13:42 Levy: I was wrong when I appointed Conte and Mourinho
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Nordsjaelland vs Hvidovre prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs AEK prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Coventry City vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Sporting vs Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023