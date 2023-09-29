Pochettino says he has a plan for Chelsea

RU RU NG NG
Football news
Kenley Ward
Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he is confident in the future of the London club.

According to the Argentine coach, he and his team are now working on the development and implementation of a plan to rebuild Chelsea.

"We already had a plan in place and we are working hard to develop it. At Tottenham, I also agreed the plan with the club management. When I joined Chelsea, the plan had already begun to bear fruit and I am now an integral part of that strategy .

Everyone can express their opinion about the correctness of this plan, but I strongly believe in our project. All we need is time to change the perception,” Goal quoted Pochettino as saying.

Let us remind you that in the new Premier League season, Chelsea won only one match out of six.

Currently, Pochettin's team is in 14th place in the standings with five points. Last summer the team spent 462 million on new players, but so far the performances of the “aristocrats” leave much to be desired.

