Pochettino reveals what is causing injuries at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino believes that Chelsea should assess their physical conditioning issues in light of a substantial list of injuries.

Currently, Chelsea has nine players who are either injured or in the process of recovery from injuries. Among the newcomers who arrived at Stamford Bridge this season, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku have yet to make official appearances for the club.

Addressing the media, Pochettino stated that while he has full faith in the club's medical staff, he has expressed concern about the team's physical conditioning problems and emphasized the need for a cautious approach.

"At the beginning of the season, we did everything to try to get a clear idea of why there were too many injuries last season. It's not about methodology, it's not about the people working in the medical or coaching staff. I think we need to respect these departments of the club. They are very good professionals, qualified people, and that's why they work at our club. But sometimes, it happens, sometimes there's some risk. We have injuries that can happen in one season. Or maybe two. But it's because of different situations that nobody can control. Some players say, 'We need to pay more attention to this or that.' But it's bad luck."

He also cited the example of injured player Christopher Nkunku, who sustained an injury in the team's first friendly match of the current season.

"Christopher in the game against Dortmund, it was a penalty, it was a tackle, and he dislocated his knee. He will be out for three or four months. It was early in the game, he was not tired, and he was full of energy, but it happened. So why should we do this or that? Organization in football, and not only in football, is super professional. We need to respect it and have more understanding for everyone at the club. Sometimes, these things happen. It's like in normal life. Some people suffer from something.We need to be careful in assessing this situation."

At present, Chelsea has won just one of their first five matches and occupies the fourteenth position in the Premier League.