Pochettino called Mudrik's main problem

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino appreciated the performance of Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk in the last game of the London club. Last weekend, the Ukrainian spent 45 minutes on the field in the match against West Ham, in which his team lost 1:3.

According to the Argentine coach, Mudryk has a great future, but now the main thing for him is to gain the confidence of the coaching staff.

“Mudrykis thinking about how to score the first goal? He was given 45 minutes in this match. I think he is still too young a player we should trust. The main thing for the coaching staff and the team is to establish a good relationship with him.

This player has unique qualities and talent. He will only need time to better establish a rapport with the team and learn how to play the way we expect", - “Football London” quotes Pochettino.

In the new season of the English Premier League, Mudryk appeared twice on the field, but so far he has not been able to score goals or assists.

The contract of the football player of the Ukrainian national team with the London club is valid until the end of June 2031.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
