Paul Scholes harshly criticized Manchester United performance

Football news Today, 08:29
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has expressed his opinion on the team's current level of play.

Yesterday the English lost to Bayern in the opening match of the 2023/2024 Champions League (3:4).

After the match, the Briton said that some parts of the lost match looked very good for Manchester United.

"But that's not enough to get the results we want. Ten Hag's team has a lot of weaknesses at the moment. When they concede one goal, you have to say: 'Let's go, let's stay in the game for the next five minutes.' But they concede another goal.

At the moment, Manchester United is only a cup team. They can win the FA Cup or the League Cup. However, they have not yet reached a new level. I believe that the pre-season preparation prevented them from showing their capabilities at the next level. In the match with Bayern we saw that Manchester United's level was significantly lower," Scholes said.

He also added that in general the team has experience, but it does not know how to use it correctly.

